The CID has summoned the former SP of Kochbihar this time

#Kolkata: CID summons former Kochbihar police superintendent Debashis Dhar in Shitalkuchi case According to CID sources, a summons has been issued to Bhabani Bhaban on June 18 at 11:30 am. The then SP Debashis Dhar is currently suspended What was the role of the then Superintendent of Police on the day of the incident at Booth No. 128, Shitalkuchi? Because he was not at the scene at the time of the riots But what action did he take after learning the whole thing as an SP? There were multiple officers at the scene, including Mathabhanga IC What was his role as a police super after they told the SP about the incident over the phone? After the formation of the CID seat, the investigation revealed that the shots were not only fired outside the booth, but also aimed at the booth. As a result, he went through the door and got shot on the blackboard inside the booth In that case, before the investigation, how did he, as an SP, say that the central forces fired in self-defense? There was chaos outside, why were shots fired inside the booth? He will be questioned about all this, according to CID sources

On May 18, CID team officials visited the scene in Shitalkuchi. The shooting that took place inside the booth number 126 came up for investigation Members of the forensic ballistic team then visited the scene to confirm it There, they initially informed the CID that the bullets that hit the blackboard were rifle bullets According to CID sources, six Central Army personnel were summoned three times in the incident However, the CID claimed that none of them came to Bhabani Bhaban According to CID sources, Mathibhanga SDPO Surjit Mandal was called to Bhabani Bhavan on May 12 for questioning. On May 11, Mathabhanga SI Govinda Das was summoned to Bhabani Bhavan for questioning. Govinda Das was in charge of RT Mobile on the day of the incident On May 19, Mathabhanga IC Visashraya Sarkar and Sector Officer ASI Rafa Barman, and QRT Officer ASI Subrata Mandal were summoned to Bhabani Bhavan for questioning. On May 25, DMDC Mathabhanga T Bhutia (who was the Returning Officer) and Mathabhanga BDO Sambal Jha (who was in the role of Assistant Returning Officer) were also summoned and interrogated at Bhabani Bhavan. The statements of the officers are recorded CID also recorded eyewitness statements

According to CID sources, the ballistic team’s primary opinion was that the rifle shots were aimed at the booth on the day of the incident. Police claimed that there was a problem outside the booth when the shooting took place in self-defense, why the shots were fired inside the booth. This question has become the main one CID officials are investigating the whole matter That is why this time the former SP of Kochbihar Debashis Dhar has been summoned to Bhabani Bhaban on June 16.