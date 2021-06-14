June 14, 2021

Train-bus not being introduced, strict restrictions imposed in the state till July 1 – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Although some rules have been relaxed, strict restrictions will continue in the state till July 1 This was announced by the state government on the same day Although the rate of corona infection has been brought under control, the ethane ban has not been completely lifted However, in some cases the restrictions have been relaxed The announcement was made by Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

According to the state government, local train, metro or public-private bus services are not being introduced in the state at present. According to the new guidelines, the retail market for daily necessities will be open from 8 am to 11 pm. All other shops will be open from 12 noon to 6 pm Restaurants and bars can be started with fifty percent seating

Details coming …

