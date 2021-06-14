West Bengal Corona Update: More lotus corona infections in the state, decreasing daily deaths, increasing number of active patients!

#Kolkata: Coroid infection (Covid-19 Cases) in further sediments in the state. Daily Cases at the lowest level in 7 days on Monday. The death toll has dropped below 60. However, the number of active cases (Covid-19 Active Cases) has increased due to the reduction in health. It is seen that the number of active covid patients is increasing despite the daily corona infection. The number of corona free from daily infections is much lower. As a result, the number of activists has increased from 15,000 to about 19,000 in the last six days.

On this day, 2,161 people recovered in the state. The number of active cases has increased by 1,260 due to the decline in health. The total number of active cases has increased to 16,921. On this day, more than 54,000 samples have been tested in the state. The recovery rate has decreased slightly to 98.55 percent.

According to the information provided by the state health department, out of the total 14 lakh 84 thousand 8 infected people, 18 thousand 981 patients are not active at the moment. On this day the number of active people increased to 1260. Daily infected 3519 people. And in the last 24 hours, 2171 people have been released from Corona. A total of 14 lakh 26 thousand 81 people were released. The recovery rate has been 98.55 percent.