An Online Short Term Training Programme by MAKAUT

An Online Short Term Training Programme by MAKAUT1 min read
Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT), West Bengal is organizing a Short Term Training Programme (STTP) sponsored by AICTE for six days on Augmented and Virtual Realities and its relevance in today’s world.
Topic: ” AR/VR/MR/XR in future applications ” .
Date: 21.06.2021 – 26.06.2021
AICTE Sponsored
Registration is open now.
Registration link:
Last date of registration: 18.06.2021
After registering, a confirmation email containing information about joining the training program will be sent to you.
Course coordinator: Prof. Samir Mukherjee
E-mail: [email protected]
Phone: 98318 90488