An Online Short Term Training Programme by MAKAUT

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT), West Bengal is organizing a Short Term Training Programme (STTP) sponsored by AICTE for six days on Augmented and Virtual Realities and its relevance in today’s world. 

Topic: ” AR/VR/MR/XR in future applications ” .

Date: 21.06.2021 – 26.06.2021

AICTE Sponsored

Registration is open now.

Registration link:

https://sttp.formflix.com/

Last date of registration: 18.06.2021

After registering, a confirmation email containing information about joining the training program will be sent to you.

Course  coordinator: Prof. Samir Mukherjee

E-mail: [email protected] 

Phone: 98318 90488

