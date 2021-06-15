Bus Service: Bus from the city on Wednesday! All employees are instructed to show up tomorrow

#Kolkata: The number of people on the streets is increasing every day Despite the restrictions, people have to go out on the streets for their daily work. In this situation, the state transport department may start running government special buses in the next few days. Sources said that from tomorrow, all depots, all drivers, conductors, maintenance department staff have been asked to attend. In other words, there are indications that government buses will run step by step.

Now special buses are running for health workers. Special buses are running for the staff traveling to Pur, Police, Navanna and Mahakaran. If the government increases the number of buses, it will benefit the passengers like a ball. On the other hand, private bus owners’ organizations are putting pressure on the state to increase private bus fares. The bus owners’ association has warned to take to the streets if the bus fare is not increased.

Incidentally, in October 2016, the Joint Council of Bus Syndicates took to the streets of Kolkata. This is because the central government has started a movement to protest the way diesel prices are constantly rising and to demand an increase in bus fares. The organization’s claim has been going on for three years, unfortunately the price of diesel has been rising in the same way till today. Lockdown was launched with Covid 19 in March last year. Since then till today private buses are not running properly.

Rahul Chattopadhyay, the leader of the organization, said, “We have a lot of expenses in this industry which have to be paid even if the bus does not run on the road, even if it runs again, such as bank’s EMI, insurance, road tax, permit fee.” Since March last year we have appealed to the central government and the state government more than once, but there has been no solution, the state government has helped a bit. But there was no help from the central government. I informed the then Transport Minister about the overall issue step by step. They want, now the price of diesel is around 90 rupees. If the bus is running at Lockdown Mittal at the moment, the fare should be increased.

At the same time their demand is to immediately impose GST on diesel. Bank EMI, insurance, toll tax should be waived by the central government immediately. People associated with the bus industry claim that, as we have seen in the past, one mother was rented from 10 paise to 20 paise in 1985, which means that there has never been a double fare in this state. The demand of bus workers is that the fare should be increased keeping in line with the market and keeping in line with other states. There have been no reports of a committee being formed to increase rents in the state since 1990. Even at one time the report of Prabuddha Nath Roy was not accepted. The bus workers claim, the CM is very humane. Our application to him is to increase the science based rent. The state and central governments need to extend a hand of sympathy to get rid of the huge loss burden on bus owners for Covid 19. Already many bus owners are missing. Private transport has virtually gone into a coma. Besides, bus owners claim, you know, in the face of pollution, the Hon’ble Court of Kolkata ruled in 2009 that buses over 15 years of age cannot run in the Kolkata metropolitan area. No, there are no buses for Covid 19 now, since last year. As long as the buses do not run from 2020, the cancellation time will have to be extended in terms of age. Unless science-based bus fares are announced, and the demands we make are not met, the burden of losses will increase. The state government runs the bus with subsidy

Tapan Bandopadhyay, general secretary of the Joint Council of Bus Syndicates, has demanded an immediate increase in bus fares. The central government should immediately waive bank EMIs, insurance and toll taxes. The buses of the year which will be canceled on the basis of 15 years of age will have to extend the deadline for Covid 19. The Central Government will have to provide financial assistance to the bus owners and workers immediately. .