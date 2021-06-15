Children Vaccine Trial Coronavirus vaccine trial to start from Friday in West Bengal

#Kolkata: The neighboring state of Bihar started a week ago. The Children’s Vaccine Trial is being started in the state this time. Experimentally this vaccination is about to begin. It is known that the first stage of vaccination trial (Children Vaccine Trial) will be done on 12 to 18 year olds. The trial will be conducted with the Zydus Cadila Vaccine vaccine. The clinical trial will begin later this week.

Sources say the experimental use of the corona virus vaccine on young people will begin at the Institute of Child Health in Park Circus. This test will be on 100 children. For the first stage of vaccination, 100 people between the ages of 12 and 18 will be selected.

Corona vaccine will be tested in 54 centers across the country on this day. However, children in the state will be vaccinated only at the Institute of Child Health. The test will be completed in the next 15 days, according to the Institute of Child Health. According to sources, the ‘Zidas Company’ is testing 26,000 people across the country for their proposed corona vaccine. Ticker trials have already been held in different states on their initiative. In its final stage, the vaccine will be tested on 12 to 18 year olds.

On the other hand, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS Delhi) in Delhi is going to start the clinical corona vaccine on children from today. Tests on the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine on children are about to begin at the initiative of AIIMS. Registration for this clinical trial of children aged 6 – 12 years will also start from Tuesday.

By the way, the people of the country are about 130 crores. About 80 percent of them are in the age group of 12 to 18 years. This time the center is emphasizing on vaccination of children. The center also has various plans for it. The second wave of Coronad (Covid-19) also affected a large number of young people. There is a danger of a third wave in it. So efforts have already been made to protect the children from this wave.

Abhijit Chand