June 15, 2021

Coronavirus Bengal Daily corona death and daily cases decreasing though active cases increased

#Kolkata: Coronavirus Daily Cases in the state. The number of deaths (Covid-19 Death) has also decreased. According to the West Bengal Corona Update on Tuesday, the number of daily infections is 3,26. However, due to the low number of recovery, the number of active cases (Corona Active Cases) has increased even today. The number of Corona activists in Bengal has increased to over 20,000. The number of activists has increased by five thousand in seven days. Experts believe that the number of active patients is increasing due to the sudden decrease in the number of coronary heart disease and recovery rate. Meanwhile, the death toll in the state rose to 18,000 on Tuesday.

According to Tuesday’s bulletin, 85 people died in a single day in the state of Corona. As a result, the total death toll has risen to 18,049. 23 people died in North 24 Parganas and 21 in Kolkata. 9 people died in Howrah. 8 people in Nadia. On this day, the total number of infected people increased by 326 and stood at 14 lakh 8 thousand 44 people.

Samples of 55.5 thousand corona have been tested in the state. Of these, 3,26 people were infected. As a result, the total number of infections has increased to 14.7 lakh. In Murshidabad district, only 6 people were found to have new infections. The bodies of 9 people were found in Malda and 18 in Birbhum. Daily infection in 10 districts of the state is below 100.

According to the information provided by the state health department, out of the total 14 lakh 8 thousand 44 infected people, 20 thousand 48 are not active at the moment. On this day the number of active people increased to 1125. 326 people infected daily. And in the last 24 hours, 206 people have been released from Corona. A total of 14 lakh 30 thousand 949 people were released. The recovery rate in the state has come down to 97.48 percent. The overall infection rate has decreased to 5.8 percent.

