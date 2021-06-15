Fresh hilsa fish will not remain available in this Jamai sasthi | Miss for a while! Now the famine of Hilsa, the taste of milk is gone! – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Silver grains will grow on the leaves of the grooms in the sixties, and the smell of hilsa will permeate the kitchen, which is a centuries-old custom. But this time he is probably going to fall into the sand. It is very unlikely that there will be hilsa in the panchavanjana which will be given to the son-in-law in the middle of the sixth. In this hen, the forehead of the father-in-law is folded and the fish experts say that the elusive hilsa is back in the day.

Why during the festival – famine hilsa! Fisheries experts say the ban on catching baby hilsa has been in place for a long time across the country. Hilsa breeding time is given 50 days before the onset of monsoon. At that time fishermen are not allowed to catch hilsa. Fishermen follow that rule. This time the ban is being lifted on June 14. The ban on getting into the water for low pressure eyebrows was also lifted on the same day. In a word, it is impossible to go to the sea the next morning and supply hilsa to the whole Bengal market by the morning of Jamaishthi. For this reason, the favorite term in the taste may be omitted or the taste of milk will have to be met.

According to the source, in the meantime, relentless efforts have been started in Digha to bring hilsa to the market quickly. At the moment, there are at least three and a half thousand trawlers in Digha, big and small, to catch hilsa. Shyamsunder Das, secretary of the Digha Fishermen and Fish Traders Association, said 18 trawlers went out into the deep sea to catch fish after breaking the rules. But they returned on the evening of the 17th.

This fish will rise in the wholesale market of Digha the next morning i.e. on the 17th. New Hilsa of the year can be seen in the markets adjacent to Kolkata the next day i.e. 16th June.

Then there is no way to arrange silver fish for son-in-law! Food lovers say of course there is. Although most people do not like it. Hilsa is available in Goriyahat-Maniktala market. But it was last year’s fish, kept in cold storage. The taste and smell of the new hilsa will not be found in it, but many people are reaching out to the fish to satisfy the thirst of the milk. Tapan Bandyopadhyay, a buyer from Goriyahat, says, “I get a chance to feed my son-in-law once a year.

Of course, the price of frozen fish is also on fire. The price of fish above one kg is hovering between fifteen hundred and eighteen per kg. And fish of eight hundred and eight hundred villages is being sold at the rate of twelve hundred rupees per kg. I will kill the fish and eat it happily, so this time it is like a daydream. Kei again says to forget himself – Old is Gold.