June 15, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Greenfield City Foundation organizes Community Vaccination Drive

Greenfield City Foundation in association with Fortis, Charnock Hospital, CMRI and JIMSH organized a 7 Day GFC Community Vaccination Drive.

The Vaccination Drive was organized in 4 phases for its residents at Greenfield City, Shibrampur, Behala thus minimizing the risk for the residents towards moving out to various vaccination centers for their jabs.

Around 1,522 residents received their jabs which is one of the biggest community vaccination drives in the city. GFC Foundation intends to continue its drive in the near future as well.

‘Greenfield City’ is one of the largest residential complexes in South Kolkata. The society boasts some unique and fascinating features like two nos. of International Standard Club named as Royal Greens where all types of indoor games are available under one roof along with Football/Cricket stadium with nightlight facility, Lawn tennis court, Basketball court, Volleyball court, Natural lake, Vast landscaped Garden, Beautiful Gateway at entrance.

