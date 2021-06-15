June 15, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

Kolkata Metro to start special service to start from Wednesday Special metro service is being launched from Wednesday, who can get up? – News18 Bangla

2 min read
19 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: Special metro service 7 is starting from next Wednesday A total of six pairs of special trains will run on the up and down lines, mainly for Metro rail workers and those connected with the emergency services, the Metro Rail Authority said.

Metro Rail said in a statement that those involved in emergency services such as hospitals, banks, the insurance sector, the police and the media will be able to board the trains. This special service of Metro will be available from Monday to Saturday Trains will be run mainly for maintenance purposes

According to Metro Rail, these special metro trains will leave Dumdum and Kabi Subhash stations at 9.30 am, 10.00 am and 10.45 am on up and down lines. Similarly, the remaining three pairs of trains will run from the two stations at 4.30 pm, 5 pm and 5.30 pm. You can enter the station only by using smart card Besides, you have to show the ID card of the office The state government has imposed strict restrictions on the state till June 30 However, this special metro service is being launched with the convenience of those involved in emergency services in mind.

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh

First published:



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

3 min read

State government gives strong reply to Jagdeep Dhankhar Complaint ‘sorted’, why the letter to the Chief Minister is public? Strict response to Nabanner – News18 Bangla

38 mins ago admin
2 min read

Dilip Ghosh: Dilip Tathegatke cannon! ‘Politics can’t work if you sit at home and tweet’ ….

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Coronavirus Bengal Daily corona death and daily cases decreasing though active cases increased

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PopAds.net - The Best Popunder Adnetwork

Missed Stories

2 min read

Kolkata Metro to start special service to start from Wednesday Special metro service is being launched from Wednesday, who can get up? – News18 Bangla

19 mins ago admin
3 min read

State government gives strong reply to Jagdeep Dhankhar Complaint ‘sorted’, why the letter to the Chief Minister is public? Strict response to Nabanner – News18 Bangla

38 mins ago admin
2 min read

Dilip Ghosh: Dilip Tathegatke cannon! ‘Politics can’t work if you sit at home and tweet’ ….

1 hour ago admin
3 min read

West Bengal BJP struggles to keep its flock together

1 hour ago admin

Contact Us

Email:- [email protected]
Griveance Cell :- [email protected]

Contact:-6291968677/7278384015

Copyright © All rights reserved by The Times Of Bengal | Newsphere by AF themes.