Kolkata Metro to start special service to start from Wednesday Special metro service is being launched from Wednesday, who can get up? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Special metro service 7 is starting from next Wednesday A total of six pairs of special trains will run on the up and down lines, mainly for Metro rail workers and those connected with the emergency services, the Metro Rail Authority said.

Metro Rail said in a statement that those involved in emergency services such as hospitals, banks, the insurance sector, the police and the media will be able to board the trains. This special service of Metro will be available from Monday to Saturday Trains will be run mainly for maintenance purposes

According to Metro Rail, these special metro trains will leave Dumdum and Kabi Subhash stations at 9.30 am, 10.00 am and 10.45 am on up and down lines. Similarly, the remaining three pairs of trains will run from the two stations at 4.30 pm, 5 pm and 5.30 pm. You can enter the station only by using smart card Besides, you have to show the ID card of the office The state government has imposed strict restrictions on the state till June 30 However, this special metro service is being launched with the convenience of those involved in emergency services in mind.