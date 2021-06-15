Left front Congress alliance future becomes more complicated after Facebook post by Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya State leaders send letter to CPM, Sonia in response to Bikasharanjan’s post-sharing question – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The meeting of the Left Front became heated over the controversial posts of CPM leaders like Bikasharanjan Bhattacharya and Meenakshi Mukherjee. Left parties are questioning why controversial posts are being made from CPM leaders’ social media accounts. Although Left Front Chairman Biman Basu has made it clear, the responsibility for this post lies not with the party, but with the individual

However, even after this, there are still doubts about the future of the Left-Congress alliance On the same day, a section of provincial Congress leaders sent a letter to Sonia Gandhi to sever ties with the Left, citing Bikasharanjan Bhattacharya’s post. On the other hand, the Left parties have decided to launch a movement against the rise in prices of essential commodities, excluding the Congress. The Left claims that the decision was taken to strengthen the Left Front

Posted by Bikasharanjan Bhattacharya and Meenakshi Mukherjee blaming Congress goons for Saibari killings. The Congress also wrote a letter to CPM state secretary Suryakant Mishra objecting to the post. However, Biman Basura did not change his position in the face of questions about this controversial post The Left Front chairman clarified that the CPM as a party does not support this post Biman7 also claimed that party leaders had been warned to ensure that such controversial posts were not made

On the other hand, it is reported that a section of the provincial Congress leaders have written to Congress President Sonia Gandhi demanding severing the alliance with the Left by using this controversial post as a tool. Although some leaders have given letters, it has not been made public The Left Front is not sitting still in the Congress when there is a demand to sever the alliance In recent times, the Left-Congress has started a movement on several issues But it was decided at a meeting of the Left Front on the same day that they would launch a movement against the rise in prices of essential commodities without the Congress. Overall, doubts about the future of the alliance are growing

Ujjal Roy