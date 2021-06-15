June 15, 2021

Left Front Meeting: Front Front Meeting in CPM’s Dilemma

#Kolkata: The CPM is hesitant about its responsibility to the alliance or to save the Left Front. In this situation, the Left Front Meeting is going to be held today. The Front’s ally, the Forward Bloc, has already stated unequivocally that it is not breaking the front, but that it is not taking its two crutches, the Congress and the ISF’s alliance with the CPM, very well. In this situation, the political circles are interested in what is discussed in the front meeting today, whether the front partners object to the alliance.

The wind of opposition to the alliance has risen within the CPM. The CPM’s state committee met on May 29. Many leaders there put Alimuddin on the brink of collapse. The question arose as to why the alliance was formed with the ISF without discussing it in the state committee. Most of the leaders at the time agreed that going with a party like ISF tarnished the secular image of the party. Although there were questions, Suryakanta Mishra, however, said that he was not like the party in breaking the alliance.

But still a lot of water has flowed through the Ganges. Even within the Jalghola alliance, when the Forward Bloc has clearly objected to the CPM’s nexus with the ‘capitalist economy’ Congress and the ‘religious power’ ISF. Recently, CPM-Congress Tarja reached a climax after a post on social media by CPM leader Information Rajya Sabha MP Bikasharanjan Bhattacharya. The Congress objected to the phrase ‘Congress thug’ used in that post. The post was strongly condemned by the provincial Congress in a letter to the CPM. Besides, the position of CPM was also sought. As a result, it can be said that the picture of the alliance is not very clear.

Meanwhile, the 5 Left parties have announced a nationwide movement to demand withdrawal of increased prices of petroleum products and control of prices of essential commodities. CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI general secretary D Raja, All India Forward Bloc general secretary Debabrata Biswas, RSP general secretary Manoj Bhattacharya and CPI (ML) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya issued a joint statement in Delhi on Sunday. They said the leftists will launch a nationwide movement from June 18 to June 30. It is to be noted that even though the CPI (ML) has been holding hands in the capital, the relationship between the two left parties in this state has been a matter of realization. This is because the CPI (ML) ‘s no-vote BJP campaign has contributed to bringing the Trinamool to power. As a result, the existence of the CPM is in crisis amidst various indications of unity. In the end, the political circles will be looking at the front meeting with the question of which way they will walk, who will keep it, who will leave it.



