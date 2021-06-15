Madan Mitra: ‘Picture avi v baki hai mere dost’, to whom did Madan Mitra say?

#Kolkata: ‘Picture Avi V Baki Hai, Mere Dost’, Shah Rukh Khan’s famous dialogue was heard this time in the throat of Kamarhati Trinamool MLA Madan Mitra. Why did he say this dialogue? Madan Babu, however, says the whole thing is political. With the BJP MLAs at the Raj Bhavan yesterday, the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly was at the Governor’s doorstep. Several BJP MLAs were absent. Trinamool leaders did not stop mocking why they did not go to Raj Bhavan. In the words of Madan Mitra, “Some BJP MLAs were missing. Soon they may be found in the Trinamool building.”

A group of BJP MLAs, including opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari, were scheduled to visit Raj Bhavan on Monday to discuss the law and order situation in the state. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar also said so in a tweet. Similarly, BJP MLAs including Shuvendu Adhikari reached Raj Bhavan on foot from the assembly on Monday afternoon. They joined the tea party with the governor. Opposition BJP MLAs complained about the situation in the state. They allege that the law and order situation has deteriorated in the aftermath of the vote. The BJP MLAs handed over a memorandum to the governor containing several demands and allegations, including anti-defection law. After that, the governor held a press conference on the open verandah of the palace, sitting next to Shuvendu Adhikari. He once again taunted the state government in harsh language. Directly stabbing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, he said, “There has been unrest in several places in the state after the polls. Why didn’t the Chief Minister go to those places? ” “Democracy is not breathing in Bengal,” the governor said, citing post-poll unrest and allegations of corruption. The BJP MLAs along with the Governor have been given a counter-stab by the Trinamool over this tea-cycle. Questions have been raised about the average attendance of MLAs. In a press conference, Sukhendushekhar Roy said, “Many BJP MLAs did not go to the governor. Why were they absent? Let the BJP investigate.”

At the same time, Trinamool MP Sukhendu Shekhar Roy said from Monday’s meeting, “Some BJP people are miking and saying I will come back. Discussions are going on about our move outside Bengal – not just any particular state.” Sukhendu Shekhar scoffed at Shuvendu Adhikari’s demand for an ‘anti-defection law’, saying, “The governor has no role in how the anti-defection law comes into force.” Sukhendu Shekhar took Shuvendu in one hand without naming him. He said, “He should work from the border. The kind of remarks made by the president of the party and his cronies are provocative remarks. The sky has polluted the air. Why are their voices screaming today? They said they will kill our people. They will shoot. ? “