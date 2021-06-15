Saayoni Ghosh: Sayani with Madan and Manali at Trinamool Bhaban, district tour will start, says young Trinamool president

Kolkata: Election ticket 6 after joining politics Despite the defeat in the election, the leader is trusted Saayoni Ghosh’s role as the young Trinamool president is at its peak. He regularly shares updates of his work on his Facebook profile Kamarhati Trinamool MLA Madan Mitra and actress Manali Manisha Dey were present at the Trinamool Bhavan on Monday.

Actress Manali joined the grassroots in the same meeting with Saini in February this year. He told the media that he has always been a fan of Mamata Banerjee Trinamool leader was by his side during his difficult time Manali’s gratitude to the Chief Minister is immense Earlier, Manali had taken political lessons from Rajya Sabha Trinamool MPs Derek and Bryan along with other stars at the Trinamool Bhavan. Saini 7 has introduced her as her co-actress and colleague

In a few days, he will start the district tour, said the young Trinamool president Saini 7 The Youth Congress is actively working within its own boundaries in various places in 23 districts of the state, trying to stand by the people, he said.

Saini 7 also shared various programs of the party According to the Barasat Trinamool Youth Congress, masks and sanitizers have been distributed at the local Haritala intersection. Community Kitchen 6 has been started in wards 22 and 25 of Kolkata Blood donation camp 7 has been organized in Nadia The youth grassroots has organized food distribution, sanitation, oximeter checks and distribution of masks in different parts of West Burdwan. Demands of the young Trinamool president Saini also shared a picture of youth grassroots initiatives delivering relief to third gender people in the Shitalkuchi assembly constituency in Kochbihar. He said that he will try to strengthen the grassroots youth organization in the coming days