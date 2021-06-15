Strict state to deal with corona, now it is instructed to search for hotspots and make containment zones! – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Nabanna is more aggressive in dealing with the West Bengal Coronavirus situation in the state. From now on, it has been instructed to try to prevent the infection by creating a Containment Zone and, if necessary, a Micro Containment Zone. Navanna instructed on Tuesday to find out where the hotspots are locally. Containment zones and micro controllers need to be monitored. Early tests, tracing and tracking are needed to ensure that cases are at the stage of suspicion. On Tuesday, Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi sent a letter to all the district governors and the commissioner of Kolkata municipality.

In a letter, the chief secretary said that although the number of infections has been low for the past few weeks, the people of the state still need to be vigilant. Steps must be taken to strictly identify the containment zone. Only then will it be possible to further reduce the infection. All districts have been instructed to locate corona hotspots locally. These have been instructed to be divided into containment or micro containment zones if necessary.

Although some rules were relaxed yesterday, the state government announced in Navanne that strict restrictions will continue till June 30. Although the rate of corona infection has been brought under control, the ban will not be lifted now However, in some cases, the restrictions have been relaxed since June 18 The announcement was made by Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday.

State guidelines.

According to the state government, local train, metro or public-private bus services are not being introduced in the state at present. Staff Special Train 6 will run as before According to the new guidelines, the retail market for daily necessities will be open from 8 am to 11 pm from June 16. All other shops will be open from 12 noon to 6 pm Restaurants and bars can be opened from 12 noon to 8 pm with 50 per cent seating. Shops inside the shopping mall can also be opened if the buyer is allowed to enter 30 percent of the total capacity. But cinema halls, multiplexes, gyms and spas are closed All educational institutions including schools and colleges are closed as before