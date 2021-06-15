June 15, 2021

West Bengal Weather Update: Which districts will be flooded in the rainy season in Bengal due to low pressure in the morning?

#Kolkata: After Monday, Tuesday also started dripping and dripping from morning. Vast areas of Bengal in the familiar rhythm of the monsoon. There has been one or two downpours in the district from morning to noon. Somewhere again the cloud cloud was seen. The monsoon has entered the state. He has depression. According to the Alipore Meteorological Center, the sky of the state will remain like this for the next three days. Besides South Bengal, North Bengal can also get wet in the rain.

The report said that due to low pressure, there is a possibility of rain in all the districts of South Bengal including Kolkata. The weather office has forecast light to moderate rain with thunderstorms for the next three days. Bankura Purulia, West Burdwan, East Burdwan, Murshidabad, Birbhum and Nadia will receive one or two showers in the next 24 hours. Rainfall may increase in Nadia, Murshidabad and adjoining districts of Bangladesh. According to the weather forecast given on Tuesday morning, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is likely in all the districts of South Bengal in the next 24 hours till Wednesday morning, June 16.

According to meteorologists, there is a possibility of thunder and rain in all the districts of North Bengal as well as South Bengal. In the Corona situation, virtually everyone is under house arrest. If you have to leave the house in case of extreme need, don’t forget to take an umbrella. According to the weather forecast given on Tuesday morning, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is likely in some parts of all the districts of North Bengal in the next 24 hours, i.e. by Wednesday morning, June 18. Heavy rains are likely in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur and Malda districts. For the time being, it has been reported that there will be no such change in the temperature of the day.

The people of Bengal got some rain on the arrival of Yas. However, the rains stopped for a while after Yas left, but the pre-monsoon rains came to fill that gap. However, this time with the arrival of monsoon winds, it has been seen that there has been a good amount of rain since the onset of monsoon in Bengal. The weather office said it will continue for several days.



