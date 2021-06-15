WhiteHat Jr joins CRY to inspire children to make mobile applications

WhiteHat Jr, a leading edtech company known for

delivering live online classes in Coding & Math, has partnered with leading non-

governmental organization CRY – Child Rights and You to inspire children to create mobile applications with social impact intent.

As a part of this new partnership, CRY will recognize/certify participating WhiteHat Jr. students who create mobile apps furthering the cause of social impact. In addition, senior leaders from CRY will regularly engage with WhiteHat Jr. students to inspire them to partake in social causes.