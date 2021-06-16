Arunita Kanjilal’s makes her Father’s dream come true on Sony’s Indian Idol Season 12

The upcoming weekend episode of Sony Entertainment Television’s Indian Idol

Season 12 will be themed Father’s Day Special where, contestants will be seen

singing some memorable songs as a dedication to their respective fathers. Not only

this, viewers will also see the contestants and fathers get emotional as they speak

about how the presence of each other in their lives have been the source of constant

strength. Hosted by Aditya Narayan and judged by Anu Malik, Sonu

Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya, viewers are in for a weekend filled with

entertainment and emotions. Contestant Arunita Kanjilal who gives a soulful

performance on the song Mera Kuch Saamaan, surprised her father with something

he could never imagine!

Being a hard worker and keeping the interest of his loved ones before himself,

Arunita’s father has been a constant support system for his daughter. Pushing her to

pursue big dreams and motivating her every step of the way, he has done it all. And

to acknowledge his selflessness, Arunita gifts her father a trip to London! Shocked

by her gesture and overwhelming surprise, her father gets extremely emotional but

at the same time, feels proud to be a father to a great daughter like Arunita.

Talking about the special moment, Arunita Kanjilal shares, "My father always

dreamed of visiting London but due to our circumstance, it ended up being just a

dream. When I surprised him with a ticket to London, the smile and pride on his face

was enough for me to feel happy. I am proud to be a daughter of a man who only

has love for me and has been there to support me through thick and thin.”

