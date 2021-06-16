Arunita Kanjilal’s makes her Father’s dream come true on Sony’s Indian Idol Season 12

Arunita Kanjilal’s makes her Father’s dream come true on Sony’s Indian Idol Season 122 min read
The upcoming weekend episode of Sony Entertainment Television’s Indian Idol
Season 12 will be themed Father’s Day Special where, contestants will be seen
singing some memorable songs as a dedication to their respective fathers. Not only
this, viewers will also see the contestants and fathers get emotional as they speak
about how the presence of each other in their lives have been the source of constant
strength. Hosted by Aditya Narayan and judged by Anu Malik, Sonu
Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya, viewers are in for a weekend filled with
entertainment and emotions. Contestant Arunita Kanjilal who gives a soulful
performance on the song Mera Kuch Saamaan, surprised her father with something
he could never imagine!
Being a hard worker and keeping the interest of his loved ones before himself,
Arunita’s father has been a constant support system for his daughter. Pushing her to
pursue big dreams and motivating her every step of the way, he has done it all. And
to acknowledge his selflessness, Arunita gifts her father a trip to London! Shocked
by her gesture and overwhelming surprise, her father gets extremely emotional but
at the same time, feels proud to be a father to a great daughter like Arunita.
Talking about the special moment, Arunita Kanjilal shares, "My father always
dreamed of visiting London but due to our circumstance, it ended up being just a
dream. When I surprised him with a ticket to London, the smile and pride on his face
was enough for me to feel happy. I am proud to be a daughter of a man who only
has love for me and has been there to support me through thick and thin.”
Stay Tuned and Keep watching Indian Idol Season 12 only on Sony
Entertainment Television’s at 9.30 PM