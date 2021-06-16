Companion IPAC, Trinamool will pierce Modi with the social miracle of ‘youth’!

#Kolkata: Target youth force in opposition to BJP. The tool is grassroots social media. The Trinamool Congress wants to increase the number of troops on social media before the 2024 elections. The new Trinamool Youth President has already finalized the plan in this regard. The main goal of this virtual medium will be to highlight the problems of the people. Abhishek Banerjee, the party’s all-India general secretary, has also instructed to jump in this way. This time Saini wants to go ahead with that goal.

It is not possible to hold meetings and processions in different places in Corona situation. Although the ruling party of the state wants to bring the daily issues of the people to the fore in opposition to the BJP. With that issue in mind, the central government will continue to be attacked. Since it is not possible to reach the people in Corona through meetings and processions, the social media unit is being strengthened. Who will make constructive criticisms on various issues of the Center. Standing in different cases will show people the way to solve the problem. The advantage of virtual media is that now everyone has a smart phone in their hand. People’s interest in using Facebook and Twitter is increasing a lot. As a result, people are going to be reached quickly in this atmosphere.

Again, social media is a medium through which one can quickly know one’s position in different parts of the world. That is why the youth organizations are being encouraged to campaign on this issue. On the other hand, trained companies like IPAC have moved back to the grassroots. As a result, the Trinamool Congress is emphasizing on social media. Saini Ghosh, president of the West Bengal Trinamool Youth Congress, has learned politics from party leader Mamata Banerjee at the Trinamool Bhaban. In the discussion with the Chief Minister, the advice of holding the organization of Trinamool Youth Congress in strong hands has come up. Mamata Banerjee herself started her campaign in politics from the youth organization. From that field, he advised Saini to move forward on the path of development together with all the members of the organization. The Chief Minister advised Saini Ghosh, President of the Trinamool Youth Congress, to work with the new generation of boys and girls who are active in politics at various universities like Jadavpur, be it the film world or the Presidency. Saini asked the Chief Minister in detail whether there was any special order.

He said that in these difficult times of the epidemic, it was first necessary to stand by the people in the interest of the people and he also advised Saini to pay special attention to ensure that no party member could tarnish the image of the grassroots through his own activities. In his advice, the Chief Minister conveyed to the President of the Trinamool Youth Congress that one of the goals of the Trinamool is to move forward on the path of further development in a united manner. Earlier, Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Bandopadhyay had instructed Saini to run a youth organization. Before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Mamata Banerjee has given the responsibility to the youth to make the party organization stronger. To that end, Saini will play a very strong role in the organization. Saini has been instructed by the party to come and sit in the Trinamool Bhaban every day.