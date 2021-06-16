June 16, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

Four Churches attacked in Myanmar, Bishops appeal for peace

2 min read
1 min ago admin

13 Catholic Bishops along with president of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Myanmar Cardinal Charles Bo of Yangon, appealed for peace and reconciliation on humanitarian grounds saying, “We are not politicians, we are faith leaders, accompanying our people in their journey towards human dignity.” The appeal was issued in the wake of recent attacks on four Churches and the onset of monsoon.

A local Christian leader informed that on May 24, four people were killed and at least eight injured when heavy artillery struck a Catholic church in Loikaw township where more than 300 villagers had sought refuge.

On May 29, Tatmadaw (Burmese regime) forces raided a Catholic seminary in Loikaw where more than 1,300 civilians were sheltering, killing a volunteer cook and eating the food he had prepared. The same day the Tatmadaw raided and looted a Catholic parish house and convent in Demoso.

On June 6, a Catholic church in Demoso called Queen of Peace, which had raised a white flag of peace, was damaged by artillery fire. “If the churches are no longer safe for the people to take shelter and protection, where can we find safer places?” asked the community leader.

Loikaw is the capital of Kayah State in Myanmar. The predominantly Christian area is located in the Karen Hills area, near the State’s northern tip, just above an embayment on the Pilu River.

The Tatmadaw justified its attacks on churches by claiming that the facilities sheltered “local rebels.”

The letter which had four distinct parts of appeal was dated 11the June 2021. In the first part Bishops called on Catholics to join a nationwide prayer campaign “to seek compassion in the hearts of all and peace to the nation.”

Second appeal was for opening of humanitarian corridors in the conflict zones pleading for aid “to reach out to the starving masses wherever they are. These are our citizens and they have basic rights to food and safety.”

Third appeal called on the government “to observe the international norms of sanctuary in war times : churches, monasteries, Mosques, temples and other places of worship and hospitals, schools are recognized as neutral places of refuge during conflict.”

Fourth appeal called on people of good will to work for durable peace for a country that suffered conflict over the last six decades. The Bishops insisted that, “this country deserves to join the community of nations, putting [its] past to history and invest in peace.” 

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

2 min read

Arunita Kanjilal’s makes her Father’s dream come true on Sony’s Indian Idol Season 12

4 mins ago admin
3 min read

BHARTI AXA GENERAL INSURANCE REPORTS STEADY TOPLINE ALONG WITH RS. 120 CR PROFIT in FY2021

8 mins ago admin
3 min read

ITC Ltd.’s Aashirvaad Svasti enters the Bengali sweets space, launches the quintessential Mishti Doi in Kolkata

10 mins ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PopAds.net - The Best Popunder Adnetwork

Missed Stories

2 min read

Four Churches attacked in Myanmar, Bishops appeal for peace

1 min ago admin
2 min read

Arunita Kanjilal’s makes her Father’s dream come true on Sony’s Indian Idol Season 12

4 mins ago admin
2 min read

Quick lung transplant is urgent, Mukulpatni could not be taken to Chennai today! But why? unable to shift mukul roys wife to chennai for lung transplant! here the reason …– News18 Bangla

8 mins ago admin
3 min read

BHARTI AXA GENERAL INSURANCE REPORTS STEADY TOPLINE ALONG WITH RS. 120 CR PROFIT in FY2021

8 mins ago admin

Contact Us

Email:- [email protected]
Griveance Cell :- [email protected]

Contact:-6291968677/7278384015

Copyright © All rights reserved by The Times Of Bengal | Newsphere by AF themes.