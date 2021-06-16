From today, 75 more staff special trains will run, except for journalists in Metro Number of staff special train increase in Sealdah and Howrah division

#Kolkata: Lockdown has been extended again in the state. Although some rules have been relaxed, strict restrictions will continue in the state till June 30 The announcement was made by Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from Navanna on Monday.

According to the state government, local train, metro or public-private bus services are not being introduced in the state at present. Staff Special Train 6 will run as before However, the number of staff specials has been increased from today, Wednesday. A total of 65 additional staff specials will be run in Sealdah and Howrah divisions. Journalists will also get a discount from this time on Special Metro.

As soon as the second wave of Corona hit, the second phase of lockdown started all over the country. At that time the local train stopped. However, for those involved in emergency services, there were 342 staff special trains for railway workers in two divisions. The train was then allowed to board the train with the consent of the state and some emergency services staff including health, banks, high court, BSNL. After that there was an unusual crowd on the trains. Rail later asked the state for permission to run local trains before giving some concessions to the restrictions. However, the state did not agree. As a result, the decision to keep the local closed has been upheld by the Indian Railways authorities.

Despite the lockdown, government and private offices have been given permission to open from Wednesday. This will increase the pressure on the train. Out of 75 trains, 40 will be in Sealdah and 25 in Howrah from today. As a result, 406 staff specials will run in two divisions instead of 342. Meanwhile, journalists have also been given a discount on special metro travel from now on.

On the other hand, special buses are now running for health workers. Special buses are running for the staff traveling to Pur, Police, Navanna and Mahakaran. Passengers say the government will only benefit if it increases the number of buses. On the other hand, private bus owners’ organizations are putting pressure on the state to increase private bus fares. The bus owners’ association has warned to take to the streets if the bus fare is not increased.

According to the new guidelines, 25 per cent of government and private offices have been allowed to open since Wednesday. However, private offices will be open from 10 am to 4 pm The office authorities have to make arrangements for the travel of the employees IT companies will be able to start work with 50 per cent employees per shift. Fifty percent of the crew and artists who received the vaccine were also allowed to start shooting. However, as before, from 9 pm to 5 am, no one can go out of the house for no reason Those who have received both doses of the corona vaccine are also allowed to take a morning walk from 8am to 9am. Permission has also been given to start sports in the stadium without spectators

Today, June 16, the retail market will be open from 8am to 11pm for daily necessities. All other shops will be open from 12 noon to 6 pm Restaurants and bars can be opened from 12 noon to 8 pm with 50 per cent seating. Shops inside the shopping mall can also be opened if the buyer is allowed to enter 30 percent of the total capacity. But cinema halls, multiplexes, gyms and spas are closed All educational institutions including schools and colleges are closed as before