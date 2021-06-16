ITC Ltd.’s Aashirvaad Svasti enters the Bengali sweets space, launches the quintessential Mishti Doi in Kolkata

ITC Ltd.’s Aashirvaad Svasti has entered the region’s highly popular sweet curd category with the launch of Aashirvaad Svasti Mishti Doi. The announcement, further strengthens Aashirvaad Svasti’s portfolio offerings in the dairy segment. The brand endeavors to establish a strong foothold in Kolkata’s organized sweet curd market, driven by consumers’ love for the traditional Bengali dessert and its multi-occasion led consumption. With consumers today seeking superior quality products with attributes like hygienic packaging, a growing consumer preference for branded Mishti Doi has given the brand an impetus to enter this segment.

Consumer researches reveal that only a select-few legacy shops deliver an authentic experience of Mishti Doi. With the purpose of fulfilling this need gap of Kolkata consumers, Aashirvaad Svasti has launched its very own Misthi Doi, made in a way which keeps the rich tradition of Bengal at the centre of its product development journey whilst recreating the authentic rich taste and creamy mouth feel desired by the Mishti Doi aficionados.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Sanjay Singal, Chief Operating Officer – Dairy and Beverages, ITC Limited said, “We thank the Kolkata consumers for their unwavering support and patronage to Aashirvaad Svasti’s fresh dairy offerings like Milk, Curd, Lassi and Paneer since their launch in 2018. Now, we are delighted to enter the sweet curd segment on the auspicious occasion of Jamai Sasthi, a festival celebrated widely by the Bengali community across West Bengal. We are confident about receiving an encouraging response to our latest offering from our consumers in Kolkata. Aashirvaad Svasti Mishti Doi is rich and creamy in taste with thick and smooth malai layer on top. This launch is another step towards broadening Aashirvaad Svasti’s superior product offering with the purpose of continuing to delight our consumers’ taste buds. In due course, we will also be expanding our sweet curd portfolio with launch of Aam Doi.”

Priced at Rs.20 for its 85g pack, Aashirvaad Svasti Mishti Doi will be available in all general trade outlets across Kolkata. Aashirvaad Svasti Mishti Doi will come in attractive cup format that has culturally relevant elements, which is at the centre of its packaging design philosophy.

About ITC Foods: A Division of ITC Limited-ITC’s branded packaged foods business is one of the fastest growing foods businesses and the third largest foods company in India, driven by the market standing and consumer franchise of its popular brands – Aashirvaad, Sunfeast, Bingo!, Yippee!, Kitchens of India, B Natural, Mint-o, Candyman, Fabelle, Sunbean and GumOn. The Foods business is today represented in multiple categories in the market – Staples, Spices, Ready-to-Eat, Snack Foods, Bakery & Confectionery and the newly introduced Juices & Beverages.

ITC’s Foods brands delight millions of households with a wide range of differentiated, value-added products developed by leveraging ITC’s in-house R&D capabilities, deep consumer understanding, knowledge of preferred Indian tastes, agri-sourcing & packaging strengths, and an unmatched distribution network.

ITC’s uncompromising commitment to the health and safety of its consumers ensures adherence to the highest levels of quality, safety and hygiene standards in manufacturing processes and in the supply chain. All ITC-owned manufacturing units are Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP) certified. The quality performance of all manufacturing units is monitored continuously online. Going beyond process control, ITC ensures that quality standards are stringently adhered to while choosing ingredients that go into the preparation of its food products.

The business continues to invest in every aspect of manufacturing, distribution and marketing to ensure that it can leverage emerging opportunities and fulfill its aspiration of being the most trusted provider of branded packaged foods in the country. ITC’s Foods business also exports its products to the key geographies of North America, Africa, Middle East and Australia.