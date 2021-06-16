June 16, 2021

Kolkata police question Mithun Chakraborty over remarks made during poll campaign

32 mins ago admin


The Kolkata police on June 16 questioned veteran actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty in connection with a complaint that he had made inflammatory comments during the recently concluded Assembly election.

Mr. Chakraborty was questioned virtually for about 45 minutes.

A complaint was filed at the police station by an individual who said that Mr. Chakraborty had made inflammatory remarks during the election, which could lead to breach of peace and provoke enmity between different groups.

Mr. Chakraborty, who was one of the star campaigners of the BJP, was often heard repeating dialogues from his films, such as Ek Chobole Chobi [death in one strike]”.

The actor joined the BJP on March 7 during a rally at Brigade Parade Ground, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr. Chakraborty said his remarks were only for recreational purposes and had nothing to do with inciting violence. The actor also approached courts to quash the legal proceedings against him.



