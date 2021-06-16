Lung transplant needed, Mukulpatni was flown to Chennai today. Mukul Roy’s wife krishna roy is being taken to Chennai for lung transplant– News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Krishna Roy, the wife of Mukul Roy, was taken to Chennai. (Krishna Roy) is being taken to Chennai by air ambulance from Kolkata Airport today. Doctor Balakrishnan will treat him there. On this day, an ambulance was taken to the airport through the green corridor. Shuvrangshu Roy is going with his mother. However, Mukul Roy was with him till the airport.

Mukuljaya Krishna Roy fell seriously ill after being infected with corona. The lungs lose their function due to the attack of the virus. As a result, doctors have been thinking of Krishna Roy’s lung transplant for the past few days. The search was on for a donor. But as the physical condition gradually deteriorated, the doctors decided to speed up the transplant. But Krishna Roy is being taken to Chennai as there is no lung transplant infrastructure in any hospital in the state.

Incidentally, Krishna Roy, who suffered from corona, was recently admitted to a private hospital on the side of the bypass in critical condition. Although he was coronary, his lungs were damaged. He has been kept in Ekmo support for the last 10-12 days. There was no change in the situation. A team of doctors from Chennai came and saw him. Doctors said that he could be cured by having a lung transplant. That preparation has been going on ever since. Today he was taken to Chennai by air ambulance.