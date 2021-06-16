‘Malkin’ of all Shovan’s properties is Baishakhi! Behala’s house will also write to his girlfriend

#Kolkata: Finally debuted. Shovon-Baishakhi started walking together. However, this path takes another path. This is the way to go together on social media. Baishakhi Bandyopadhyay also added Shovon Chatterjee with her name on her Facebook profile. And this time, Baishakhi informed News18Bangla that the former mayor of Kolkata has given him the power of attorney for all the movable and immovable properties of Shovon. Not only that, Shovon Chattopadhyay has made it clear that he is in the process of writing the house where Ratna Chattopadhyay currently lives in Behala in the name of Baishakhi. Needless to say, the Shovon-Ratna-Baishakhi episode will get more response.

Shovon’s girlfriend Baishakhi Bandyopadhyay said, ‘Shovon is not at all accustomed to managing social media. But nowadays social media is one of the digital means of expressing oneself. Shovonbabu has appeared in public at different times relying on my Facebook profile whenever he wanted. So I decided to add Shovon’s name to my profile with his permission. That is why the new name of Baishakhi’s profile is now ‘Baishakhi Shovan Banerjee’. Not only that, the profile picture has also been given a joint picture of Shovon and Baishakhi. Where they are looking at each other smiling. With ‘The journey from me to we begin’.

Although her husband Shovan Chatterjee has made a honey trap with Baishakhi, such allegations have been made on behalf of Ratna Chatterjee. In two recent Facebook interviews given to his girlfriend Baishakhi, Shovan Chatterjee brought out various explosive allegations against Ratna Chatterjee. Ratna Chattopadhyay went to the Nizam’s Palace on the same day after receiving the news of the arrest of Shovon Chattopadhyay by the CBI on May 16 in the Narad case. Shovon also made it clear that he did not like Ratna Nizam’s journey to the palace. In a long interview on Facebook, Shanna Shovan also attacked Ratna Chatterjee as an adulterous woman. After that his brother-in-law sent a legal notice to Shovon Chatterjee. His brother-in-law has sent a notice to the effect that the flat in which Shovon and Baishakhi currently live in Golpark must be vacated within 7 days. However, Shovan countered, “I am not in an illegal way, I am in a legal way. I have been here for a long time. I have all the paperwork. So I will say whatever I have to say about it. ‘ He also said that he would write the house of Behala in the name of Baishakhi Bandyopadhyay.