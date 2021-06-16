Merlin Group organizes vaccination camp for on site construction workers and staff at the Acropolis Mall

Merlin Group, one of the leading real estate conglomerates in India, has organized a vaccination camp for the construction site workers and staff members today at Acropolis mall, Rash Behari Connector. This initiative was taken in collaboration with Credai Youth Wing (CYW) and Credai Bengal. The first camp has been organized today at the mall premises where over 350 on-site workers and staff members had joined in to get vaccinated.

This camp was organized at the Acropolis Mall for the easier connectivity of staff members and workers and for their mobilization at work.

Vaccination camps will also be conducted at Merlin Urvam at Dumdum and Merlin the fifth avenue at Sector V, Salt Lake for Merlin workers in North Kolkata and New Town.

Mr. Saket Mohta, MD, Merlin Group, who is an integral part of this initiative said, “ We will organise more such camps at different locations. Next camps in South Kolkata are in South City on P.A Shah Road and Merlin Elements at B.L Saha Road. Camps will also be conducted at Merlin Urvan at Dumdum and Merlin the Fifth Avenue at Sector V site for our workers in North Kolkata and New Town. For our retreat home project, Aquavill, we will also do a camp at our Site on D H Road, near Ibiza Resort at South 24 Parganas.”

Mr. Rachit Sanghvi, Director, Merlin Group said, “We have a total of 14 sites with over 3000 workers. We are committed to vaccinating all the workers. The cost of these vaccination drives is completely borne by the company under their CSR initiative.”