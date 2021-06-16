June 16, 2021

Mithun Chakraborty: In the face of police interrogation on his birthday, Mithun Chakraborty, what did Mahaguru explain?

#Kolkata: Mithun Chakraborty was interrogated by the police on his birthday. Mahaguru confronted the investigators on Wednesday on the directions of the High Court. According to sources, a dozen eye-catching questions were sorted out for Mithun Chakraborty. For about 45 minutes, the investigating officers of Maniktala police station interrogated Mithun.

An FIR was lodged against Mithun at Maniktala police station on May 8, 2021 for inciting violence and disturbing the peace, alleging provocative remarks. He also approached the Calcutta High Court to dismiss it. But that appeal did not work. The Sealdah ACJM court also recently summoned a report from the police during the hearing of the case. The court wanted to know how far the investigation against the actor and BJP leader Mithun has progressed on the basis of the FIR. After that Mithun approached the High Court. But even though he was not physically present, the actor was not acquitted of the case. Then today he has to face the interrogation of the investigating officers. According to police sources, Mithun has been asked 12 questions through virtual.

Incidentally, the BJP has been defeated in the West Bengal Assembly Election 2021. And the grassroots has strongly returned to power. And Mithun Chakraborty has not come out in public since then. Actor Mithun campaigned hard for BJP in this election. He claimed that if BJP came to power, Bengal would change in 6 months. But in calling for the BJP to come to power, the ‘mahaguru’ has repeatedly made remarks that some political circles claim are highly provocative.

