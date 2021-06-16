NEW RANGE ROVER VELAR INTRODUCED IN INDIA WITH PRICES FROM ₹ 79.87 Lakh

Jaguar Land Rover India, today announced that it has begun deliveries of the new Range Rover Velar in India. The new Velar is available in the R-Dynamic S trim on Ingenium 2.0 l petrol and diesel powertrains. The 2.0 l petrol engine delivers a power of 184 kW and 365 Nm of torque and the 2.0 l diesel engine delivers a power of 150 kW and 430 Nm of torque. The new Range Rover Velar is priced from ₹ 79.87 Lakh, ex-showroom in India.

Continue Reading