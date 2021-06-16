June 16, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

NEW RANGE ROVER VELAR INTRODUCED IN INDIA WITH PRICES FROM ₹ 79.87 Lakh

1 min read
33 mins ago admin

Jaguar Land Rover India, today announced that it has begun deliveries of the new Range Rover Velar in India. The new Velar is available in the R-Dynamic S trim on Ingenium 2.0 l petrol and diesel powertrains. The 2.0 l petrol engine delivers a power of 184 kW and 365 Nm of torque and the 2.0 l diesel engine delivers a power of 150 kW and 430 Nm of torque. The new Range Rover Velar is priced from ₹ 79.87 Lakh, ex-showroom in India.

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

2 min read

Four Churches attacked in Myanmar, Bishops appeal for peace

22 mins ago admin
2 min read

Arunita Kanjilal’s makes her Father’s dream come true on Sony’s Indian Idol Season 12

24 mins ago admin
3 min read

BHARTI AXA GENERAL INSURANCE REPORTS STEADY TOPLINE ALONG WITH RS. 120 CR PROFIT in FY2021

28 mins ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PopAds.net - The Best Popunder Adnetwork

Missed Stories

2 min read

Four Churches attacked in Myanmar, Bishops appeal for peace

22 mins ago admin
2 min read

Arunita Kanjilal’s makes her Father’s dream come true on Sony’s Indian Idol Season 12

24 mins ago admin
2 min read

Quick lung transplant is urgent, Mukulpatni could not be taken to Chennai today! But why? unable to shift mukul roys wife to chennai for lung transplant! here the reason …– News18 Bangla

28 mins ago admin
3 min read

BHARTI AXA GENERAL INSURANCE REPORTS STEADY TOPLINE ALONG WITH RS. 120 CR PROFIT in FY2021

28 mins ago admin

Contact Us

Email:- [email protected]
Griveance Cell :- [email protected]

Contact:-6291968677/7278384015

Copyright © All rights reserved by The Times Of Bengal | Newsphere by AF themes.