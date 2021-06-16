Quick lung transplant is urgent, Mukulpatni could not be taken to Chennai today! But why? unable to shift mukul roys wife to chennai for lung transplant! here the reason …– News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Mukul Roy’s wife Krishna Roy is not going to be taken to Chennai today. Chennai could not be taken due to bad weather. Doctors were forced to make this decision without flying an air ambulance due to bad weather. He was supposed to be taken to Chennai for a lung transplant. Subhranshu Roy was supposed to go with his mother.

Mukuljaya Krishna Roy fell seriously ill after being infected with the coronavirus. The lungs lose their function due to the attack of the virus. As a result, doctors have been thinking of Krishna Roy’s lung transplant for the past few days. The search was on for a donor. But as the physical condition gradually deteriorated, the doctors decided to speed up the transplant. But as no hospital in the state has the facility for lung transplantation, it was decided to take Krishna Roy to Chennai.

Incidentally, Krishna Roy, who was infected with corona, was admitted to a private hospital on the side of the bypass in critical condition. Although he was coronary, his lungs were severely damaged. He has been in Ekmo support for the last 10-12 days. There was no change in the situation. Meanwhile, a team of doctors from Chennai came to see him. Doctors said that he could be cured by having a lung transplant. That preparation has been going on ever since. Then today he was supposed to be taken to Chennai by air ambulance. But it was not possible to take him today as the air ambulance did not fly due to bad weather.

It may be mentioned that on June 3, Abhishek Banerjee, President of the Youth Trinamool Congress, rushed to the hospital to see the wife of BJP leader Mukul Roy. Was there for quite a while. Mukul inquired about the physical condition of Roy’s wife. Mukul’s son Shuvrangshu was in the hospital when Abhishek Banerjee visited the hospital. The two talk face to face. Abhishek told Shuvrangshu, ‘Stay strong. I am by your side in any need. ‘ Mukulputra was overwhelmed by that courtesy and he also expressed it in various ways. Then Mukul Roy recently joined the Trinamool.