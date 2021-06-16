Rains in Bengal, where and when it rains on Wednesday? Mind blowing news from the weather office

#Kolkata: After Tuesday, it started raining on Wednesday morning. Different areas of Bengal in the familiar rhythm of monsoon. It has been raining a couple of times in the district since morning. Somewhere again the cloud cloud was seen. The monsoon has entered the state. There is depression on it. According to the Alipore Meteorological Center, the sky of the state will remain like this for the next two days. Besides South Bengal, North Bengal can also get wet in the rain.

However, not only light rain, but also heavy rain may occur somewhere. Not only that, with the rain, the wind can blow at a speed of 40-50 km per hour, according to the Meteorological Department. Fishermen have been banned from going to sea till June 18. It is learned that there may be thundershowers in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, two 24 Parganas, Burdwan, two Midnapore, Bankura, Purulia, Nadia, Murshidabad, Birbhum and Jhargram in South Bengal. Light to heavy rainfall is also expected in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Kochbihar, Alipurduar, Dui Dinajpur and Malda.

In the Corona situation, virtually everyone is under house arrest. The meteorological office says that if you have to leave the house in case of great need, don’t forget to take an umbrella. For the time being, it has been reported that there will be no such change in the temperature of the day. The maximum temperature in Kolkata may be around 31 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature in the city may be around 26 degrees Celsius.

The people of Bengal got some rain on the arrival of Yas. However, after Yas left, Bengal was suffering from extreme heat for some time due to lack of rain. But the monsoon rains came to fill that gap. However, this time the monsoon has entered Bengal with the arrival of monsoon winds. And since then a good amount of rain has been falling in Bengal. And it will continue for several days in a row, the weather office said.