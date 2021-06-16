The number of applications for staff specials is increasing day by day

#Kolkata: The number of staff special trains in Howrah-Sealdah-Kharagpur division is going to increase. The state government has asked the staff to run special trains. At the same time some restrictions have been waived. As a result, the number of passengers on the road will increase. Buses, taxis, autos will not run. As a result, the crowd will increase in this situation That has the railways in mind. Meanwhile, the number of victims among railway workers is on the rise. Multiple drivers and guards were killed. In this situation, strict action has been taken against the railway workers for boarding special trains without permission.

However, the staff special train increased from Wednesday. 406 staff special train will run from Wednesday. Sealdah division has increased to 40 staff specials. Howrah Division has increased to 25 staff specials. If necessary, the staff special train may be extended further. In the meantime, the state has allowed health workers and bank workers, city workers and journalists to board the staff special train. A letter to this effect was given to the Railways on behalf of the State. Rail has accepted the state’s request. Apart from them, the railways has said that it will arrest those who board the special train. They will be arrested under Section 147 of the Indian Railways.

Let the staff board the special train. The number of applications is increasing day by day in more than one railway office. Even the DRM office, CPRO office, emergency service counter are calling everywhere and more than one passenger is applying. Railway officials are having a hard time because of the application and the phone call. The state government has already informed the railways to stop local train services in the state. Local trains have been shut down due to partial lockdown. Only the staff special train is running. Staff special trains are running from Howrah, Sealdah, Kharagpur, Bandel, Burdwan at selected times of the day. And instead of traveling, the application is being submitted to the railway officials. The situation has reached such a point that the railways have become anxious to keep the land phone disconnected. The state government had requested that the health workers be given the opportunity to board the staff special train. Accordingly, the railways has allowed government and non-government workers to board local trains. Howrah and Sealdah divisions have the highest passenger pressure 342 staff special trains were running step by step. This time it increased to 406 in one step.

Rooms have already been set aside for police and health workers. However, according to several railway officials, many people are getting up in the staff special. As a result, the number of victims among the railway workers is increasing. In this case, the people in charge of RPF and ticket checking have been asked to take action. The DRM of Sealdah said, “So many phone calls and letters are coming that we are having trouble this time. Many have come and shown up again. Let the state take care of them. We have no other way to do it.” In the current situation, the railway officials are thinking that there will be no problem in running the train again. The railway officials say that we have asked the state for permission to run the train. Because of the rate at which the number of passengers is increasing. The state is not willing to run the train for the time being. As a result, the divisions will take action based on the situation.

ABIR GHOSHAL