Twist to make Baishakhi the ‘owner’ of the property! ‘Eviction’ notice from Shovon flat sovan chattopadhyay got legal notice to leave golpark flat from brother in law within 7 days– News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Boishakhi Bandyopadhyay, the ‘owner’ of all the properties of Shovon Chattopadhyay, got a ‘eviction’ notice from the flat as soon as it was made public. A legal notice has been sent to him by Ratna Chattopadhyay’s brother to vacate his flat in Golpark within the next 7 days.

Shovon-Baishakhi started walking together on the morning of Jamaishthi. On Wednesday morning, Baishakhi Bandyopadhyay added Shovon Chatterjee with her name on her Facebook profile. Baishakhi told News18Bangla that the former mayor of Kolkata has given her the power of attorney for all the movable and immovable properties of Shovon. Even the house where Ratna Chattopadhyay now lives in Behala is in the process of being registered in the name of Baishakhi. Then the story may twist.

It is learned that Shovon Chatterjee received a notice of ‘eviction’ from the flat at noon on this day. His brother-in-law has given him a legal notice to vacate his flat in Golpark within the next 7 days. In this regard, Shovon Chatterjee said in a telephone interview, “I have been staying in the flat for which the notice has been sent for a long time. I send all the agreements and rents for staying there at the right time every month. I have all the documents. I have never lived here illegally, and I have no desire to stay. The house where Ratna Chatterjee lives in Behala is mine. The house is in the process of being registered in the name of Baishakhi Bandyopadhyay. “

Shovan Chatterjee further said, “Ratna Chatterjee’s brother has been doing business day after day by building a godown on my land. The money I deserve for it is never given to me. I have been deprived for years.”

On the other hand, in the context of adding Shovon Chattopadhyay with his name on his Facebook profile this morning, Baishakhi Bandyopadhyay said, ‘Shovon is not at all accustomed to managing social media. But nowadays social media is one of the digital means of expressing oneself. Shovonbabu has appeared in public at different times relying on my Facebook profile whenever he wanted. So I decided to add Shovon’s name to my profile with his permission. That is why the new name of Baishakhi’s profile is now ‘Baishakhi Shovan Banerjee’. Not only that, the profile picture has also been given a joint picture of Shovon and Baishakhi. Where they are looking at each other smiling. With ‘The journey from me to we begin’.

Somraj Banerjee