Baishakhi Banerjee feels insecure writes letter to kolkata cp claims Ratna Chatterjee Threaten her. Ratna ‘threat’ to Baishakhi! Letter to Police Commissioner for security

Kolkata: Shovan Chatterjee brought up various explosive allegations against Ratna Chatterjee in a social media interview. Shovon's girlfriend Baishakhi Bandyopadhyay also took Ratna by the hand. This time, Shovan's girlfriend Baishakhi Bandyopadhyay sent a letter to the Kolkata Police Commissioner alleging 'threat' against Ratna.

In the letter, Baishakhi wrote, ‘I am being threatened in various ways. I am terrified of this incident. She is now not only the leader of a ruling party, but also a legislator. Influential. So I let you know the details of multiple complaints through this letter. I hope you will take this letter of mine seriously. ‘ The copy of the letter given to the Kolkata Police Commissioner by News18Bangla also states that Baishakhi Bandyopadhyay and her friend Shovon have been asked for protection. He has also been threatened with attack.

Baishakhi Banerjee’s letter to the mayor of Calcutta asking for security.

On the other hand, Ratna Chattopadhyay, against whom Baishakhi’s main allegation is, is not at all willing to take up the matter. Ratna Chatterjee has denied the allegation of threat against her and has brought explosive allegations against Palta Baishakhi. In an interview to News18Bangla, Ratna Chattopadhyay, a former Trinamool MLA from Behala, said, ‘That woman has misappropriated Shovan’s property. This time I fear that he will kill my husband. So I will go to the administration to save my husband ‘.

In the Facebook video, Shovon Chatterjee was heard to say, ‘I gave movable and immovable property to Baishakhi. I also gave the power of attorney to Baishakhi. Shovan also told the media that the house of Behala was also handed over to Baishakhi. Incidentally, the divorce case of Shovan Chatterjee and his wife Ratna Chatterjee is going on.

Venkateswar Lahiri