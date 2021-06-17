June 17, 2021

baishakhi banerjee will kill sovan chattopadhyay claims wife ratna chatterjee | ‘Baishakhi wants to kill Shovon’, Ratna wants to be with administration to save her husband – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Ratna Chattopadhyay, a former Trinamool MLA from Behala, wants to be in the administration to save her husband from the hands of Baishakhi Bandyopadhyay. Mercury has been rising since Wednesday morning over the explosive allegations. Former Kolkata mayor Shovan Chatterjee has raised various explosive allegations against Ratna in social media interviews. Shovon’s girlfriend Baishakhi Bandyopadhyay also took Ratna by the hand. This time, Baishakhi wrote a letter to the Kolkata Police Commissioner alleging ‘threat’ against Ratna.

In the letter, Baishakhi wrote, ‘He is being threatened in various ways. I am terrified of this incident. She is now not only the leader of a ruling party, but also a legislator. Influential. So I let you know the details of multiple complaints through this letter. I hope you will take this letter of mine seriously. “The copy of the letter given by News18Bangla to the Commissioner of Police in Kolkata also states that Baishakhi Bandyopadhyay and her friend Shovon have been asked for protection. She has also been threatened with attack.

On the other hand, Ratna Chattopadhyay, against whom the main allegation of Baishakhi is against, is not willing to take up the matter. Ratna denied the allegations against him and made explosive allegations against Palta Baishakhi. In a telephone interview with News18Bangla, Ratna Chattopadhyay, a former Trinamool MLA from Behala, said, ‘That woman has misappropriated Shovan’s property. This time I fear that he will kill my husband. So I will go to the administration to save my husband ‘.

In the Facebook video, Shovon Chatterjee was heard to say, ‘I gave movable and immovable property to Baishakhi. I also gave the power of attorney to Baishakhi. ‘ Shovan also told the media that the house of Behala was also handed over to Baishakhi. Incidentally, the divorce case of Shovan Chatterjee and his wife Ratna Chatterjee is going on. Just then, in the way Shovan Chatterjee announced to give his property to his girlfriend, is the Shovan-Baishakhi relationship going to get a new dimension? That is what is being discussed in different quarters now.

Venkateswar Lahiri



Source link

