Heavy rain forecast in all over West Bengal till saturday Chance of rain in Bengal till the weekend! Banavasi warning issued in which districts? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Waterlogged Kolkata: Several districts of the state including Kolkata are submerged in one night rain. The meteorological office said that there will be heavy rain in the state till Saturday, June 19. Due to which the water level in the river has risen and water has been forecast to accumulate in different places. Warnings have also been issued to fishermen.

The Alipure weather office said on Thursday afternoon that a cyclone was hovering over West Bengal and adjoining areas in the Ganges. In addition, a large amount of water vapor has entered from the Bay of Bengal. Due to which there will be heavy rains (Monsoon 2021) across the state between June 18-19. There is also a possibility of lightning (West Bengal Weather Update), the weather office said.

Bengal is living in heavy rains

The meteorological department has warned that various areas could be inundated due to rising water level in the river and fear of inundation. Heavy rains can cause waterlogging and disrupt traffic. It is also predicted that the water level of various rivers may rise.

The Meteorological Department has warned fishermen not to go fishing in the deep sea till June 18. And during lightning, ordinary people should take shelter under the concrete structure.

Weather in North Bengal

According to the weather forecast given at noon on Thursday, heavy rains are likely in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, North and South Dinajpur and Malda in North Bengal in the next 24 hours till Friday morning, June 18. Alipurduar and Kochbihar districts of Bari will receive light to moderate rains. In the next 24 hours, till Saturday morning, June 19, heavy rain is forecast in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong and Alipurduar. The rest of the districts will receive light to moderate rainfall. Although there is no such change in day temperature for the next three days, the temperature may rise to 2-3 degrees Celsius in the next two to three days.

Weather in South Bengal

The weather forecast given at noon on Thursday said that heavy rain has been forecast in all the districts of South Bengal in the next 24 hours till Friday morning, June 18. There may be heavy rains in Purulia, West Midnapore and Bankura. In the next 24 hours till the morning of June 19, several districts like Purulia, Bankura, West Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rains. Chance of light to moderate rain in the rest of the districts. South Bengal, like North Bengal, is forecast to rise in the next two days, though there will be no such change in daytime temperatures in the next three days.