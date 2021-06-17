‘I love that generation …’ Mamta’s poem touched Saini

#Kolkata: He captures time in the texture of poetry, his poetry roars whenever he gets time. Fire falls on his pen. As a poet, some people ridicule him. He even questioned the merits of the poem. But, his pen does not stop. At the end of the day, in the sleepless eyes, the language of the pen-mouth, the protest, the protest. Just then, the ‘Agnikanya’ of Bengal seemed to sharpen herself. Whether it is an external attack on Jawaharlal Nehru University students or a protest against the Delhi violence or former US President Donald Trump’s visit to India or an important CAA issue. Mamata Banerjee’s poetry has come to the fore again and again. This time such a poem of the Chief Minister also touched the young Trinamool president Saini Ghosh.

Recently, Mamata handed over the party’s youth organization to actress Saini Ghosh. Although Asansol lost the election from the south center, Saini was enthusiastic and the team leader also ran for the party. The Trinamool leader has handed over the important responsibility of the party to Saini. After getting the responsibility of the organization, Saini is sitting in the Trinamool Bhaban almost every day. That is the source of a number in the Trinamool mouthpiece ‘Jago Bangla’. Which was sent to him by Trinamool state president Subrata Bokshi.

So #BakshiDa sent a copy of Jago Bangla and it came with this..💚 pic.twitter.com/WVhMW8esyV – Saayoni Ghosh (@ sayani06) June 16, 2021

From there, Saini posted a poem on Twitter. In the poem titled ‘Generation’, Mamata writes, ‘I love the generation / those who build history / the roar of which roars the glorious faith of Bengal. In other words, in every line of the short poem, Mamata has made the youth community angry. Which has also touched the mind of the youth leader of the party.

Mamata Banerjee has always led the way with confidence in the youth community. In the same vein, Mamata has appointed Abhishek Banerjee as the party’s all-India general secretary, while Saini has also been appointed as the president of his old post, the Trinamool Youth. This time, the youth leader of the party brought the joy of Mamata’s youth community through poetry.