Lightning signal for Kolkata, in the evening the water level of the Ganges may be more than 14 feet!

#Kolkata: Large areas of Kolkata are inundated with continuous rains starting from Wednesday afternoon. From Thanthania in North Kolkata to Rash Behari, Lake Gardens, various areas of Kalaghat are still under water. In the meantime, there are fears that the situation could worsen if it rains during the afternoon tide. The city authorities fear that the water level of the Ganges may be more than 14 feet in the evening. As a result, large areas of Kolkata are in danger of being submerged again.

That is why the municipality has decided to close the lock gate again after 4 pm. Now the lock gate has been opened near Chandpal Ghat. The situation was inspected by Tarak Singh, a member of the Kolkata Municipal Council. According to the meteorological department, heavy rains are expected in Kolkata and surrounding areas throughout the day. The tide will come in the Ganges at half past six in the evening. That is why the lock gates will be closed from 4 pm to 8:30 pm. At that time the water level of the Ganges may be 14 feet to 16 feet. But if there is heavy rain during this period, a large area of ​​Kolkata will be submerged again.

Kolkata is in a miserable situation due to heavy rains on Wednesday night. Record rainfall was recorded in Kolkata and adjoining areas from midnight to 6 am. Rainfall in Thanthania was 96 mm, in Baliganj 148 mm, in Chetla 150 mm, in Kalighat 16 mm, in Alipore 114 mm, in Dumdum and Saltlake 51.5 mm and 63.2 mm, respectively. Behala received 183 mm and Tapsia 153 mm.

According to the meteorological department, light to moderate rains are expected in Kolkata but heavy rains are likely in the next 24 hours in North and South 24 Parganas, Nadia. Extreme levels of rainfall are expected in some parts of these districts. Heavy rains are also expected in Murshidabad, Birbhum, East and West Burdwan, Howrah, Hooghly and Bankura on Friday. There are cyclones in Uttar Pradesh and adjoining Bihar. A low pressure axis extends from Punjab to the north-west Bay of Bengal. This depression axis passes over Bihar, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal. At the same time, there is a vortex on the unconnected Gangetic West Bengal. Due to this, it rained heavily in South Bengal including Kolkata.