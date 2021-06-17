Madhyamik Higher Secondary: The results of the Madhyamik-Higher Secondary will be announced in July

#Kolkata: Two examinations for Madhyamik and Higher Secondary have already been canceled. But on Thursday, Navanne Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the results for secondary and higher secondary would be released by July. This was stated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Navanne. He said that the Board of Secondary Education and the Education Department will announce tomorrow how the secondary will be evaluated, said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

In this context, secondary and higher secondary examinations have also been canceled in the state on the basis of public opinion, recommendations of government-appointed expert committees and observations by the Supreme Court. But the board and the parliament are formulating a system based on the views of all parties on how to evaluate the 21 lakh candidates of the two exams.

The Chief Minister told a press conference on Monday, “I want the students not to be in any danger. So that their future is not ruined. They are our little dear companions. I will ask the education department to check all the aspects before making the results so that the secondary and higher secondary examinees do not have any mental problem in the assessment without examination. The decision should be made with the students in mind. So that they do not make any safar.

Meanwhile, the Department of School Education and the entire West Bengal Education Campaign have taken a two-pronged initiative to make it easier for higher primary, secondary and higher secondary students to find answers to any subject even if the school is closed. Audio-visual study material made by subject teachers has been uploaded on ‘Bangla Shiksha’ portal.

110 audio-visual materials on nine subjects have been uploaded in the arts, sciences and commerce branches alone. According to the officials of bKash Bhaban, the materials have been viewed 15.2 million times so far. In addition, the Parliament has uploaded on its website the materials for the preparation of the examinations in the main subjects of the three branches.