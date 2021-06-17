Mamata Banerjee attacks Jagdeep Dhankhar claiming he works for BJP ‘He is their man’, Mamata scoffs at Governor’s Delhi court – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: When Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar went to Delhi to address the President and the Union Home Minister over the post-poll violence, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee once again dismissed allegations of law and order in the state without naming names. At the same time, without naming the governor, he quipped, ‘What will I do if someone is blindfolded?’ Ignoring the governor’s visit to Delhi and meeting with the Union Home Minister, he said, “He is their man.”

“Do you see anything?” If anything, you could see it before me What will I do if someone is blindfolded when it is not in your eyes? ‘ The Chief Minister, however, immediately added, ‘I did not name anyone I told someone, implicitly. ‘

Questions are also being raised in various quarters as to why the governor has been making one allegation after another against the state and has become very active. The chief minister, however, did not want to comment on the governor’s over-activity However, he said in a sarcastic tone, ‘Everyone is saying that What can I say anew? Everyone’s saying is my saying If you are a child, you can be silenced Why are you opening my mouth? ‘

The Chief Minister was also asked whether he wanted to remove Jagdeep Dhankhar from the post of Governor. In response, Mamata Banerjee claimed that she had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi two to three times seeking the removal of the incumbent governor. But did not get an answer “When this governor was appointed, I was not even asked,” the chief minister complained. Although there are rules to be consulted with the state, the state must be informed So even if he leaves, I will not be asked. ‘

On the same day, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar met President Ramnath Kobind in Delhi. It is heard that the President has given a note on the post-poll violence in the state The governor is also scheduled to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah The chief minister, however, downplayed the governor’s visit to Delhi, saying, “It is a personal matter who he will meet.” He is their man! ‘