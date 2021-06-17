Mamata spoke, double allowance of ‘Krishakbandhu’ in the account of food givers from today

#Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee spoke. In the Corona situation, the Chief Minister has come to power for the third time in the state and has started fulfilling all the promises made in the polls. Mamata is continuing that trend with one master stroke after another. This time Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also kept her promise to the farmers. The allowance for the ‘Krishak Bandhu Scheme’ has been doubled. Earlier, the annual allowance for this project was Rs 5,000. It was increased to 10 thousand rupees. The Chief Minister inaugurated the project on Thursday. Farmers will get money from Krishak Budhu project from today.

According to the Krishak Budhu project, the allocation for farmers who have less than one acre of land has been increased to a minimum of Tk 4,000. Earlier in this case the amount of money was only 2 thousand rupees. Again, those who have more than one acre of land, they will get 10 thousand rupees annually. Earlier in this sector the amount of money was 5 thousand. The farmers are naturally happy with the decision of the state government.

Incidentally, Mamata’s government is keeping a close eye on further development in the agricultural sector in the state. Farmer friendly project was launched in the state for a long time. All the farmers in the state get Rs 5,000 a year. But Mamata promised to double that allowance in her election promise this time. It was recently passed in the cabinet. And from today, the doubled allowance began to reach the farmers.

From which once again Mamata Banerjee explained her responsibility to the farmers. Incidentally, the evidence of compassion on the part of the farmers is being found again and again. Not only did he stand by the peasant movement in Delhi, but recently the peasant leader Rakesh Tikait came to Navanne and met the Chief Minister. The Chief Minister of Bengal was opposed to the new agricultural law of the Center from the very beginning. The grassroots have also been seen repeatedly taking to the streets against the Centre’s agricultural laws. Even after the meeting with Tikait, Mamata has set the tone for the Narendra Modi government. He said his only goal now is to remove Narendra Modi from the PM’s chair.