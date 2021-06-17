Mukul Roy vs Suvendu Adhikari | Shuvendu is desperate to get rid of Mukul’s MLA post, he has to return today empty handed …

#Kolkata: Opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari rushed to the assembly to dismiss Mukul Roy as MLA. Ignoring the natural calamity of heavy rains, Shuvendu Adhikari left for the Speaker on Thursday. It was drafted earlier but the letter was not received as Principal Biman Banerjee was not present. Others in the concerned office also did not want to receive the letter. As a result, it was not possible for Shuvendu Adhikari to take this step due to technical reasons. Shuvendu, of course, is adamant. He says he will e-mail the speaker if the letter is not handed over at the end. If necessary, he will also be at the door of the court.

Needless to say, the whole BJP is not as vocal about Mukul Roy’s MLA post as Shuvendu Adhikari. On the part of the BJP, a large section wants to take a slow look at this issue. There are several reasons for this. The BJP, which lost the election, now does not have the organizational structure to go to the polls by a landslide. Moreover, the BJP considered the Krishnanagar seat where Mukul Roy came to the seat as very valuable. If there is a new fight for this seat, it may not be in favor of the BJP.

A few days ago, Dilip Ghosh publicly remarked, “Mukul Roy is a veteran politician. He knows that if he leaves the party, he should also resign as MLA. We hope he will consider the matter himself.” In other words, Dilip Ghosh pushed the issue towards Mukul’s morality. He wants to make it clear that the BJP does not want to take to the streets. And Dilip did not forget to explain that his position is also the position of the team.

So the question that comes up for a good reason is, why is Shuvendu Adhikari so desperate to oppose Mukul’s MLA post! He explained from Delhi that Shuvendu sees the issue as a challenge. Moreover, while the Trinamool is squabbling with Shishir Adhikari, Mukul Roy has taken the issue of MP’s post a bit personally, so this is his activity. Shuvendu also says that he wants an end to the politics of factionalism. In that case, the question in the political arena is why Shuvendu did not ask this question before the vote.