June 17, 2021

Mukul Roy: When is Mukul’s wife’s lung transplant? The medical board met as soon as the air ambulance reached Chennai

#Kolkata: Mukul Roy’s wife Krishna Roy was taken to Chennai by an air ambulance. On Thursday morning, a special ambulance left Apollo Hospital through the Green Corridor for Kolkata Airport. The ambulance arrives at the airport at 8:50 am. Mukul Roy’s wife left for Chennai in an air ambulance at 8:21 am. In addition to Mukul Roy’s wife, seven members of the medical board, including a doctor, accompanied him. Mukul Roy’s son Shuvrangshu is in Chennai.

Krishna Roy was scheduled to be taken to Chennai for treatment on Wednesday. All the arrangements were ready accordingly. However, due to unfavorable weather conditions in Chennai, it was not possible to take Mukul Roy’s wife to Chennai. The Chennai flight was canceled after the Kolkata Airport authorities received information that the weather in Chennai was not favorable. The hospital said the next step would be taken if the weather conditions in Chennai were favorable. Similarly, as soon as the green signal was received at the airport, the medical team left Kolkata for Chennai with Mukul Roy’s wife.

Incidentally, Krishna Roy, who was infected with corona, was admitted to the Apollo Hospital in Kolkata in a critical condition. Although he was coronary, his lungs were severely damaged. He has been kept in Ekmo support for the past few days. There was no change in the situation. Meanwhile, a team of doctors from Chennai came to see him. Doctors said that he could be cured by having a lung transplant. That preparation has been going on ever since. Then today he was taken to Chennai by air ambulance.

Coronavirus attacks damage the function of the lungs. As a result, doctors have been thinking of Krishna Roy’s lung transplant for the past few days. The search was on for a donor. But as the physical condition gradually deteriorated, the doctors decided to speed up the transplant. But Krishna Roy was shifted to Chennai as no hospital in the state has the infrastructure for lung transplantation. That’s where his lung transplant is supposed to take place. The specialist doctors of Chennai Hospital will take the final decision in this regard today. According to the latest news, Mukul Roy’s wife has reached the hospital in Chennai. The Special Medical Board is looking into the whole matter.

Source link

