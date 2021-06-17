Not now Intercity Express, some long distance trains re-launched from today – News18 Bangla

Kolkata: Some special trains are running in the state. But not now Intercity Express. The state ban will continue for some time to come. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. Metro and local train services are currently closed. In the meantime, Eastern Railway has informed the passengers that several long distance / express special trains will be run.

Today, several long-distance trains may run from Thursday. Let’s take a look at his list:

Howrah-Ranchi Century Special, Rachi-Howrah Century Special, Sealdah-New Jalpaiguri Special, New Jalpaiguri-Sealdah Special, Kolkata-Balurghat Special, Balurghat-Kolkata Special, Kolkata-Haldibari Special, Haldibarati -Howrah Special.

Also, Sealdah and Howrah-New Delhi AC Special, Howrah and Sealdah-Bikani Special, Howrah-Daradun Special, Howrah-Yoganagari Rishikesh Special, Howrah-Lalkua Special, Howrah-Bhopal Special, Howrah-Gualadaal, Howala-Gualahati New Alipurduar Special, Howrah-Roxaul Special, Sealdah-Balia Special, Sealdah-Joynagar Special.

Sources said that even though these special trains have been launched, there are still doubts about the number of passengers. Corona infection in the country is slowly declining. State infections are also much lower than before. It is not yet known when the local or metro service will start, even though the Eastern Railway has run special trains. So the express trains running in the state will not run for the time being. But efforts are being made to talk to the state so that these expressways can run faster. However, even if all these trains run in Corona, they will not have ordinary class compartments. Passengers have to travel in a fully reserved room. On the other hand, RPF checking will be intensified at various stations from today. Action will be taken against those who go to the staff special without permission.

Abir Ghoshal