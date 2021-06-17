Petrol-diesel is going to touch 100 rupees! What is the price today in Kolkata and other cities of the country? – News18 Bangla

Kolkata: All over the country The price of petrol to cross the century. Besides, the price of diesel is also increasing. Today, the price of petrol and diesel remained unchanged in Kolkata on Thursday In Kolkata, petrol is available at Rs 98.56 per liter and diesel at Rs 90.25 per liter.

State-owned oil companies have been raising petrol and diesel prices every couple of days. Yesterday, Wednesday, petrol prices in the city rose by 24 paise per liter and diesel by 13 paise. However, there was no change in the price on Thursday

Today, on Thursday, the price of petrol in Delhi is Rs 96.7 per liter The price of diesel is 8.41 rupees In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 102.62 per liter and diesel at Rs 94.64 per liter. In Chennai, petrol is being sold at Tk 97.91 per liter on Thursday And the price of diesel is Rs 94.04 per liter

Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said that the common man is facing difficulties in increasing the price of Manchi fuel. But Rs 35,000 crore has been spent on corona vaccine in a year. We are saving money for welfare projects in this difficult situation. The country is facing financial crisis due to the Corona situation. Many people have lost their jobs. On top of this, the price of petrol and diesel has gone up and the prices of essential commodities have gone up. As a result, the middle class is worried.