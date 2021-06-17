West Bengal Coronavirus Daily covid 19 cases decreasing rapidly

#Kolkata: Further down is the covid graph of the state. According to the health department, 3,018 people have been newly infected with the coronavirus in the last 24 hours in the state. In one day, 74 people were killed in Corona. On Wednesday, the figure was a little higher. On Thursday it dropped quite a bit. In the last 24 hours, 2033 people have recovered from the corona. The recovery rate is 97.34 percent. Strict coronation rules have been issued for the last one and a half months.

However, according to the Health Department, the picture of corona infection in other districts is somewhat promising, but concerns are still being raised about North 24 Parganas, East Midnapore and Kolkata. In terms of infection, East Midnapore has come up after North 24 Parganas. In the last 24 hours, 431 people have been newly infected in North 24 Parganas. And 428 in East Midnapore. The daily infection in Kolkata is a little less than that – 36. North 24 Parganas is also ahead in terms of death. In the last 24 hours, 18 people have died due to COVID-19. In one day, 55,61 corona samples were tested in the state, of which 5.42 per cent were reported positive.

The state government is desperate to suppress Corona. Strict restrictions are being imposed on containment zones. Yesterday, the chief secretary of the state sent instructions to the district governor and the Calcutta municipality. In any case, strict restrictions should be enforced by controlling the corona transmission by zoning. Only then can the corona be brought under control.