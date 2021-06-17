June 17, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

Which states are targeted by the grassroots? Explained the new social media account

2 min read
19 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: For the third time, Bangla Joy Sara, this time the Trinamool is insisting on being an ‘All India’ party. Because Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee has already made it clear that her goal is to remove Narendra Modi. And with that in mind, the Trinamool is looking to expand its organization beyond Bengal. It is learned that the work of reorganizing has already started in Tripura. And in that work, Mukul Roy is going to be the trump card of the Trinamool. But Mamata knows very well that it is not possible to implement the 2024 plan only with Bengal and Tripura. Therefore, several states like Assam and Sikkim are also targeted by the ruling party of this state. It is becoming clear from the new social media account of Trinamool.

Already Trinamool has created separate social media accounts for multiple states like ‘Tmc for Assam’, ‘Tmc for Sikkim’, ‘Tmc for Manipur’, ‘Tmc for Tripura’, ‘Tmc for Maharashtra’, ‘Tmc for Odisha’. Done. According to sources, grassroots public welfare activities in the state will be promoted from those social media pages.

Abhishek Banerjee has been heard to say, “This Trinamool is different. We are not going to get two or three foreign seats now or increase the vote share. We will focus on expanding the organization where we have a chance to win. However, according to the political circles, this time the grassroots is watching the seizure of power in a foreign state with confidence. In that case, will the anti-BJP forces of the whole country unite under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee this time? Abhishek said, “We will spread the word about Mamata Banerjee’s struggle to every corner of the country.”

And it is clear that social media is going to be the trump card of the ruling party to do that. The ruling party is already setting up social media cells at every level of the grassroots. There is also the constant support of Prashant Kishore’s ‘IPAC’. As a result, it is becoming clear that Abhishek Banerjee wants to move towards 2024 by using Facebook and Twitter as a tool.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

2 min read

Baishakhi Banerjee feels insecure writes letter to kolkata cp claims Ratna Chatterjee Threaten her. Ratna ‘threat’ to Baishakhi! Letter to Police Commissioner for security

57 mins ago admin
2 min read

Amit Shah’s ministry responds to Mukul’s plea, ‘Chanakya’ on state security

1 hour ago admin
3 min read

Sudip Roy Barman: When Sudip goes to the grassroots, the ‘game’ is over in Tripura? The BJP is trying its best to prevent the rupture

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PopAds.net - The Best Popunder Adnetwork

Missed Stories

2 min read

Which states are targeted by the grassroots? Explained the new social media account

19 mins ago admin
2 min read

Baishakhi Banerjee feels insecure writes letter to kolkata cp claims Ratna Chatterjee Threaten her. Ratna ‘threat’ to Baishakhi! Letter to Police Commissioner for security

57 mins ago admin
2 min read

Amit Shah’s ministry responds to Mukul’s plea, ‘Chanakya’ on state security

1 hour ago admin
3 min read

Sudip Roy Barman: When Sudip goes to the grassroots, the ‘game’ is over in Tripura? The BJP is trying its best to prevent the rupture

2 hours ago admin

Contact Us

Email:- [email protected]
Griveance Cell :- [email protected]

Contact:-6291968677/7278384015

Copyright © All rights reserved by The Times Of Bengal | Newsphere by AF themes.