Which states are targeted by the grassroots? Explained the new social media account

#Kolkata: For the third time, Bangla Joy Sara, this time the Trinamool is insisting on being an ‘All India’ party. Because Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee has already made it clear that her goal is to remove Narendra Modi. And with that in mind, the Trinamool is looking to expand its organization beyond Bengal. It is learned that the work of reorganizing has already started in Tripura. And in that work, Mukul Roy is going to be the trump card of the Trinamool. But Mamata knows very well that it is not possible to implement the 2024 plan only with Bengal and Tripura. Therefore, several states like Assam and Sikkim are also targeted by the ruling party of this state. It is becoming clear from the new social media account of Trinamool.

Already Trinamool has created separate social media accounts for multiple states like ‘Tmc for Assam’, ‘Tmc for Sikkim’, ‘Tmc for Manipur’, ‘Tmc for Tripura’, ‘Tmc for Maharashtra’, ‘Tmc for Odisha’. Done. According to sources, grassroots public welfare activities in the state will be promoted from those social media pages.

Abhishek Banerjee has been heard to say, “This Trinamool is different. We are not going to get two or three foreign seats now or increase the vote share. We will focus on expanding the organization where we have a chance to win. However, according to the political circles, this time the grassroots is watching the seizure of power in a foreign state with confidence. In that case, will the anti-BJP forces of the whole country unite under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee this time? Abhishek said, “We will spread the word about Mamata Banerjee’s struggle to every corner of the country.”

And it is clear that social media is going to be the trump card of the ruling party to do that. The ruling party is already setting up social media cells at every level of the grassroots. There is also the constant support of Prashant Kishore’s ‘IPAC’. As a result, it is becoming clear that Abhishek Banerjee wants to move towards 2024 by using Facebook and Twitter as a tool.