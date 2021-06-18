June 18, 2021

Bengal Governor postpones departure from Delhi, likely to meet Home Minister Shah again

admin


A meeting with the home minister later in the day is not ruled out.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has postponed his Friday afternoon departure to Kolkata from here, and is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah again about the law and order situation in the state, source said.

Mr. Dhankhar had a meeting with Mr. Shah on Thursday as well during which he is believed to have briefed the home minister about the law and order situation in the state where several incidents of post-poll violence were reported.

Also read | TMC hits back as Governor questions “CM’s silence” on post-poll violence

Sources said Mr. Dhankhar was scheduled to leave Kolkata Friday afternoon, but the departure has been rescheduled for Saturday.

A meeting with the home minister later in the day is not ruled out, they added.

Mr. Dhankhar arrived in the national capital on Tuesday.

A day before his departure from Kolkata, a delegation of BJP MLAs had petitioned him on the alleged deterioration of law and order in the state.

Also read | I have written to PM thrice to withdraw Governor: Mamata

Mr. Dhankhar also wrote a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of being silent over post-poll violence in the state and not taking steps to rehabilitate the affected people.

He shared the letter on Twitter, a move the state home department criticised as being violative of all established norms.



