June 18, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

BJP’s meeting on Tripura, Trinamool Congress is sharpening on social media – News18 Bangla

2 min read
6 mins ago admin


Kolkata: The goal is to expand the organization. The strong presence must be proved in the state of Vine. For this reason, the Trinamool Congress has already jumped. Several states are therefore in the spotlight to increase their political presence at the all-India level. As a first step, grassroots social media cells in several states have become increasingly active.

After the result of the Bengal vote, it is seen that the grass flower camp has become very active in several states. Already ‘TMC for Tripura’, ‘TMC for Assam’, ‘TMC for Manipur’, ‘TMC for Uttar Pradesh’, ‘TMC for Maharashtra’, ‘TMC for Jharkhand’, ‘TMC for Bihar’, ‘TMC for Orissa’ Active. Where every day there are multiple posts on various anti-BJP issues. According to the top leaders of the Trinamool Congress, this means of expanding the organization in Corona is actually benefiting the party. In many cases, multiple pages have been opened which many top leaders of the party are not aware of. But Mamata Banerjee and some other administrative activities during her tenure are also being publicized.

Trinamool MP Sukhendu Shekhar Roy said, “This is a very good initiative. A large part of the social media is used by the youth representatives. They can see what projects Mamata Banerjee has brought in West Bengal. People understand what will benefit people. ” But it is not just the promotion of projects like Kanyashree, Yubashree, Rupashree, Door Ration. Full political propaganda is also going on there. Especially the increase in the price of petrol and diesel. Rising prices of daily necessities. The failure of the work of the Central Government in the Covid situation. Everything is being highlighted on this social media page. As you can see on the TMC for Tripura page, different pictures of how many workers are joining the grassroots are being given every day. Various updates are being given.

Abir Ghoshal



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

2 min read

West Bengal Weather Update rain forecast till weekend yellow and orange alert in different districts

30 mins ago admin
3 min read

Hot in the vote, even after the vote! Nandigram-vote case to be heard in High Court today – News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Father donates body of only child to die in Corona

5 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PopAds.net - The Best Popunder Adnetwork

Missed Stories

2 min read

BJP’s meeting on Tripura, Trinamool Congress is sharpening on social media – News18 Bangla

6 mins ago admin
2 min read

West Bengal Weather Update rain forecast till weekend yellow and orange alert in different districts

30 mins ago admin
3 min read

Hot in the vote, even after the vote! Nandigram-vote case to be heard in High Court today – News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Father donates body of only child to die in Corona

5 hours ago admin

Contact Us

Email:- [email protected]
Griveance Cell :- [email protected]

Contact:-6291968677/7278384015

Copyright © All rights reserved by The Times Of Bengal | Newsphere by AF themes.