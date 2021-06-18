BJP’s meeting on Tripura, Trinamool Congress is sharpening on social media – News18 Bangla

Kolkata: The goal is to expand the organization. The strong presence must be proved in the state of Vine. For this reason, the Trinamool Congress has already jumped. Several states are therefore in the spotlight to increase their political presence at the all-India level. As a first step, grassroots social media cells in several states have become increasingly active.

After the result of the Bengal vote, it is seen that the grass flower camp has become very active in several states. Already ‘TMC for Tripura’, ‘TMC for Assam’, ‘TMC for Manipur’, ‘TMC for Uttar Pradesh’, ‘TMC for Maharashtra’, ‘TMC for Jharkhand’, ‘TMC for Bihar’, ‘TMC for Orissa’ Active. Where every day there are multiple posts on various anti-BJP issues. According to the top leaders of the Trinamool Congress, this means of expanding the organization in Corona is actually benefiting the party. In many cases, multiple pages have been opened which many top leaders of the party are not aware of. But Mamata Banerjee and some other administrative activities during her tenure are also being publicized.

Trinamool MP Sukhendu Shekhar Roy said, “This is a very good initiative. A large part of the social media is used by the youth representatives. They can see what projects Mamata Banerjee has brought in West Bengal. People understand what will benefit people. ” But it is not just the promotion of projects like Kanyashree, Yubashree, Rupashree, Door Ration. Full political propaganda is also going on there. Especially the increase in the price of petrol and diesel. Rising prices of daily necessities. The failure of the work of the Central Government in the Covid situation. Everything is being highlighted on this social media page. As you can see on the TMC for Tripura page, different pictures of how many workers are joining the grassroots are being given every day. Various updates are being given.

Abir Ghoshal