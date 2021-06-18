June 18, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

Calcutta High Court to hear on June 24 Mamata plea against Nandigram result

2 min read
18 mins ago admin


The Calcutta High Court will hear on June 24 a petition filed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee challenging the election of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram Assembly constituency in the recently concluded poll.

The matter was listed for mentioning before the Bench of Justice Kausik Chanda. Soumendra Nath Mukherjee, counsel for Ms. Banerjee, suggested that the matter be scheduled for next week.

Justice Chanda directed that the Registrar shall file a report before the court as to whether the petition had been filed in conformity with the Representation of People Act.

Ms. Banerjee lost the election at Nandigram to Mr. Adhikari by a narrow margin of 1,956 votes. Alleging irregularities in the counting process, the Trinamool Congress chairperson said that she would challenge the results in court.

The Trinamool Congress registered a massive win in the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly poll, winning 213 seats in the 294-member House. Ms. Banerjee was sworn in Chief Minister of the State for the third time on May 5. Mr. Adhikari is the Leader of the Opposition in the House.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

3 min read

Large parts of Kolkata waterlogged, adverse weather to continue

12 hours ago admin
3 min read

Sacked ex-Visva-Bharati officiating VC given key role by Bengal govt.

19 hours ago admin
2 min read

Drop move to dismantle SAIL RMD unit: Bengal govt.

2 days ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PopAds.net - The Best Popunder Adnetwork

Missed Stories

2 min read

‘Mother, am I going to die?’ – Three-year-old child in hospital bed, helpless parents seeking help

10 mins ago admin
2 min read

Calcutta High Court to hear on June 24 Mamata plea against Nandigram result

18 mins ago admin
1 min read

Kolkata Water Logging: Heavy rain, submerged areas of Kolkata, misery! Look at the picture

30 mins ago admin
2 min read

Kolkata Town Hall: After the reforms costing crores of rupees, it fell apart! Angry city authorities

57 mins ago admin

Contact Us

Email:- [email protected]
Griveance Cell :- [email protected]

Contact:-6291968677/7278384015

Copyright © All rights reserved by The Times Of Bengal | Newsphere by AF themes.