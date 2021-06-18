June 18, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

Haldia Coast: Haldia-bound ship’s tank leaked fuel oil at sea! Endangered sea hilsa? Fishermen in thought

2 min read
14 mins ago admin


# Yellow: On the way to Haldia port, a Portuguese container ship named MV Devon sank in the middle of the sea due to a fuel tank leak. The ship has about 11,000 tons of goods in 362 containers. Meanwhile, the fishermen are worried that the oil will be mixed in the sea during the hilsa season. Their concern is that hilsa will be damaged as a result of this huge amount of oil being mixed in the sea water.

According to Haldia port sources, the ship is still about 450 km away from the port. The tank of the ship burst and 10 KL, i.e. 10,000 liters of oil spilled in the Bay of Bengal, causing great danger. Abhay Mohapatra, general manager (traffic) of the port, said the ship was scheduled to enter Haldia Dock on Saturday night. Before that, when the ship reaches the sandhead, reporting has to be done according to the rules. If the ship can stop the oil spill, it will get clearance to enter the port.

Meanwhile, the captain of the endangered ship informed the Coast Guard about the matter. It is learned that there was 120 KL or 120,000 liters of low-sulfur fuel oil in the tank of the ship. 10 thousand liters of it has been mixed in the sea. Fishermen are multiplying the mistake by mixing the oil in the sea during the hilsa season. Because at this time hilsa comes to the estuary of Sundarbans in flocks to lay eggs.

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar

First published:



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

2 min read

Went to catch fish in the frozen water, the frozen body of the teenager fell on the way to Kolkata!

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Metro rail to run more special trains from Monday Staff Special Metro is increasing a lot from Monday, 20 pairs of trains will run – News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin
3 min read

BJP MPs plot to destabilize North Bengal from abroad, alleges TMC

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PopAds.net - The Best Popunder Adnetwork

Missed Stories

2 min read

Haldia Coast: Haldia-bound ship’s tank leaked fuel oil at sea! Endangered sea hilsa? Fishermen in thought

14 mins ago admin
2 min read

Went to catch fish in the frozen water, the frozen body of the teenager fell on the way to Kolkata!

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Metro rail to run more special trains from Monday Staff Special Metro is increasing a lot from Monday, 20 pairs of trains will run – News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin
3 min read

BJP MPs plot to destabilize North Bengal from abroad, alleges TMC

2 hours ago admin

Contact Us

Email:- [email protected]
Griveance Cell :- [email protected]

Contact:-6291968677/7278384015

Copyright © All rights reserved by The Times Of Bengal | Newsphere by AF themes.